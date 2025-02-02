Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 2

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has decline of DOGE ended yet?
    Sun, 2/02/2025 - 15:25
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The end of the week is bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 7.67% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 15.11%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is closer to the support than to the resistance level. However, most of the daily ATR has been passed, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, the drop is likely to continue to the nearest support of $0.2724 soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar.

    If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a test of the support level by mid-February.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2959 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

