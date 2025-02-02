DOGE Price Prediction for February 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 7.67% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 15.11%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is closer to the support than to the resistance level. However, most of the daily ATR has been passed, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, the drop is likely to continue to the nearest support of $0.2724 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar.

If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a test of the support level by mid-February.

DOGE is trading at $0.2959 at press time.