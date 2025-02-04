Advertisement
    NASDAQ-Listed Company Announces $88 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    NASDAQ-listed Semler Scientific spends $88 million on Bitcoin, Michael Saylor cosigns
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 16:06
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Semler Scientific (SMLR) is making headlines again. This time, the company has added another 871 Bitcoin (BTC) to its holdings, spending $88.5 million between Jan. 11 and Feb. 3. 

    Where did the money come from? A mix of proceeds from its January 2025 senior convertible notes offering and cash freed up by selling part of its stake in Monarch Medical Technologies. The average price? $101,616 per BTC, fees included.

    Now, let’s talk numbers. With this latest purchase, Semler Scientific’s Bitcoin treasury sits at 3,192 BTC. The total spent so far: $280.4 million. That averages out to $87,854 per BTC. Semler Scientific's profit at the current Bitcoin price of $99,000 would be approximately $35,58 million.

    This move makes Semler Scientific one of just 29 publicly traded companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheet. The stock market is taking notice. After the company announced its big Bitcoin move in May 2024, its share price went up 223% at its peak. 

    Even now, it is still trading 105% higher than before the announcement. It is also 1.5% higher than it was during today's market session.

    The timing of this latest purchase is interesting. January 2025 was not exactly a slow period for Bitcoin. There were a lot of market swings and uncertainty, so it is no surprise that there was some hesitation. 

    But Semler is not second-guessing himself. He is sticking to his vision, inspired by Michael Saylor himself, believing that Bitcoin is the ultimate hedge and a more reliable store of value than gold or even the U.S. dollar. They are doubling down, and so far, it is working.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

