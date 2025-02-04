Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Eyes AI Integration, But There's a Catch

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Charles Hoskinson confirmed plans for AI integration in place
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 16:13
    Cardano Founder Eyes AI Integration, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has dropped a notable hint about what the ecosystem will work on soon. All indications point to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the ecosystem. Hoskinson hinted at this in an X post in response to a suggestion by community member Cardano Hieronymus.

    AI-Powered smart contracts on horizon?

    Cardano Hieronymus suggested that the blockchain should start "thinking full LLM deployment as L2/partnerchain on Cardano."

    This suggestion is for Cardano to integrate the Large Language Model (LLM) into its layer-2 ecosystem. This move of integrating AI could involve AI-powered dApp and smart contracts. Experts say such a move could drive network activity, transaction volume and price.

    Related
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Names Blockchain Use Cases for AI
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 07:07
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Names Blockchain Use Cases for AI
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Additionally, more demand for Cardano’s ecosystem might increase ADA’s price. This is in addition to the potential for Cardano to become a hub for decentralized AI activities.

    If this happens, Cardano could attract developers and funding to boost its market valuation. All these will ultimately positively impact ADA.

    In a short reply, Hoskinson acknowledged the idea as a viable one. "Yep, we'll work on it after midnight," he stated.

    However, from Hoskinson’s reply, the Cardano blockchain will only take on this significant project after the Midnight Network attains full deployment.

    Midnight’s role in Cardano’s AI future

    As per a U.Today report, the Cardano Midnight protocol has now been open to the public, allowing developers to work in a collaborative environment and experiment. This development would allow for innovation and contributions to improve the project.

    Interestingly, developers who join as Midnight pioneers will gain an early lead in developing cutting-edge data protection technology.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Says Crypto and AI Have the Same Issue
    Mon, 04/08/2024 - 08:39
    Cardano Founder Says Crypto and AI Have the Same Issue
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Industry stakeholders say the update by Hoskinson is not surprising as, in June 2024, Cardano proposed a hybrid LLM strategy. The idea was to solve the hurdles related to decentralized LLM issues of scalability and data quality control.

    The recent conversation sparked by Cardano Hieronymus might signal a move toward actualizing the idea.

    #Cardano #Charles Hoskinson
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

