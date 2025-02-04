DOGE Price Prediction for February 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might have found a local bottom by now, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 9.07% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.2560 and the resistance of $0.2890. If the daily bar closes around current prices, ongoing sideways trading remains the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The rate of DOGE is far from key levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

All in all, traders are likely to witness consolidation in the range of $0.26-$0.30 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support of $0.2148. However, there are low chances to seeing a fast bounce back due to a lack of bulls' energy. In this case, sideways trading around $0.30 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2727 at press time.