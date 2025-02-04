Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 4

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rise of DOGE start from current prices?
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 14:04
    A
    A
    A
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market might have found a local bottom by now, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 9.07% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.2560 and the resistance of $0.2890. If the daily bar closes around current prices, ongoing sideways trading remains the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The rate of DOGE is far from key levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating. 

    Related
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 12:51
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    All in all, traders are likely to witness consolidation in the range of $0.26-$0.30 by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support of $0.2148. However, there are low chances to seeing a fast bounce back due to a lack of bulls' energy. In this case, sideways trading around $0.30 is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2727 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 13:57
    10,423,720,000,000 Shiba Inu Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 13:33
    1.8 Billion XRP Surge: What Happened in Last 24 Hours?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qarden Token Unveils Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Technology to Power the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 4
    10,423,720,000,000 Shiba Inu Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    1.8 Billion XRP Surge: What Happened in Last 24 Hours?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD