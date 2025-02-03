Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Deposited $228 Million to Bitfinex Before Crash

According to analytics platform Lookonchain, a dormant Ethereum whale recently woke up from hibernation after six months of inactivity.
The address sent a whopping $228.6 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) to Bitfinex shortly before a recent price crash.
As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency market recently got hit by $2.2 billion worth of liquations within just 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) has nose-dived by more than 20% over the past 24 hours alongside some other major cryptocurrencies.
Nearly $480 million worth of ETH long positions has been liquidated, with the flagship altcoin taking a much bigger hit than Bitcoin (BTC).
Meanwhile, a whale who shorted ETH with 50x leverage right before the market crash currently has an unrealized profit of over $30 million.
