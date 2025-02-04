Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi drops mysterious "calm before storm" hint, and official meme coin account doubles down on intrigue
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 15:52
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shytoshi Kusama, an enigmatic person known in the crypto space as the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community lead and a sort of spokesperson for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, recently shared an intriguing hint on their social media. With a GIF image from the movie "Leon" starring Jean Reno and Gary Oldman saying, "...calm little moment before the storm." Kusama evidently gives their massive follower base of one million accounts on X a hint that something is brewing.

    Advertisement

    The question was, is this a hint about something with the Shiba Inu token or new meme coin issued by Kusama himself on the Solana blockchain? 

    Related
    10,423,720,000,000 Shiba Inu Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Tue, 02/04/2025 - 13:57
    10,423,720,000,000 Shiba Inu Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint
    Michael Saylor Reveals His Only Birthday Wish As He Turns 60
    SHIB Burns Jump 567%, But Here’s Big Price Twist
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer to Testify in Congress

    However, suddenly, the official account of the Shiba Inu token itself posted a no less enigmatic post, saying "It's happening…" What is happening was not disclosed, and the SHIB community is lost in speculation. There are more questions than answers at the current moment.

    Advertisement

    What is evident is that the timing of these messages is intentional. Kusama is known for calculated communication, and the official SHIB account rarely makes such statements without purpose. 

    Some believe it could signal an important milestone for Shibarium, the project’s layer-2 blockchain solution. Others suggest it may indicate a broader expansion of SHIB-related initiatives, potentially involving cross-chain integrations or entirely new projects.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrockets 553% as SHIB Price Rebounds 7%
    Tue, 02/04/2025 - 11:57
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrockets 553% as SHIB Price Rebounds 7%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The community is waiting for more info, and right now, people are feeling cautiously excited. It is not clear if this will lead to a big change in the industry or just a small upgrade, but either way, it could have big implications for SHIB.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 15:48
    Bitcoin Dominance at Highest Level in 4 Years, Whales Do Not Care About XRP's 40% Drop, SHIB Burns Crash Hard: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 15:44
    Cardano Achieves Major Governance Milestone With 6 Billion ADA
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qarden Token Unveils Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Technology to Power the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint
    Bitcoin Dominance at Highest Level in 4 Years, Whales Do Not Care About XRP's 40% Drop, SHIB Burns Crash Hard: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cardano Achieves Major Governance Milestone With 6 Billion ADA
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD