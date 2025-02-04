Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint

Shytoshi Kusama, an enigmatic person known in the crypto space as the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community lead and a sort of spokesperson for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, recently shared an intriguing hint on their social media. With a GIF image from the movie "Leon" starring Jean Reno and Gary Oldman saying, "...calm little moment before the storm." Kusama evidently gives their massive follower base of one million accounts on X a hint that something is brewing.

Advertisement

The question was, is this a hint about something with the Shiba Inu token or new meme coin issued by Kusama himself on the Solana blockchain?

However, suddenly, the official account of the Shiba Inu token itself posted a no less enigmatic post, saying "It's happening…" What is happening was not disclosed, and the SHIB community is lost in speculation. There are more questions than answers at the current moment.

Advertisement

What is evident is that the timing of these messages is intentional. Kusama is known for calculated communication, and the official SHIB account rarely makes such statements without purpose.

It’s happening… — Shib | TreatYourself Season (@Shibtoken) February 4, 2025

Some believe it could signal an important milestone for Shibarium, the project’s layer-2 blockchain solution. Others suggest it may indicate a broader expansion of SHIB-related initiatives, potentially involving cross-chain integrations or entirely new projects.

The community is waiting for more info, and right now, people are feeling cautiously excited. It is not clear if this will lead to a big change in the industry or just a small upgrade, but either way, it could have big implications for SHIB.