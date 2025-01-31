Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) on Edge: 36% Pump or 9% Dump? Here's Price History Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    February promises Cardano (ADA) price's potential 36% surge, but with catch
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 15:44
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano (ADA) on Edge: 36% Pump or 9% Dump? Here's Price History Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With January wrapped up, Cardano (ADA) added a comfortable 14.9% to its price. Nothing too shocking there — historically, January has been kind to ADA, with an average return of 19.7% and a median gain of 3.96%. It is almost expected at this point.

    Advertisement

    But now comes February, and things are not as straightforward. According to CryptoRank, the numbers split in two directions. The average return? A solid 36% gain. The median return? A much less encouraging -9.05%. That is a pretty big gap, and there is a reason for it. 

    Related
    'I Have Plenty of Money': Cardano Creator Shuts Down $1.5 Billion Treasury Conspiracy
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 13:01
    'I Have Plenty of Money': Cardano Creator Shuts Down $1.5 Billion Treasury Conspiracy
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    DOGE ETF Next? Grayscale Excites Crypto With Meme Coin Fund
    Grayscale Unveils Dogecoin Crypto Investment Fund: Details
    Saylor’s MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    Elon Musk Reacts Enthusiastically to $4.20 Billion DOGE Hint

    Back in 2021, ADA had an outlier month, skyrocketing 277.9%. Take that one extreme case out of the equation, and suddenly the median paints a different picture — historically, February has not been great for Cardano, sitting closer to a -9.5% return.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Cardano (ADA) Price History by CryptoRank

    So, what does this actually mean? 

    If history repeats itself, February leans bearish. It is not just about one or two years; ADA has struggled in February more often than not. But then again, history is not a rulebook, and exceptions happen. 

    Take 2024, for example. The median suggested losses, yet ADA still finished with a 32.2% gain. One month defied the norm, and that leaves the door open for another one to do the same.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    Thu, 01/30/2025 - 15:46
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    There is also the reality that Cardano has not been around for that long — it only launched at the end of 2017. That is not a lot of data to work with, and in crypto, market conditions shift fast. Trends might offer hints, but they do not guarantee outcomes.

    So, here we are. Two possible roads for ADA in February: follow the broader trend and slip into the red, or break the pattern again, just like it did last year. The data leans one way, but markets do not always listen. Which way will it go this time?

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 31, 2025 - 16:03
    DOGE ETF Next? Grayscale Excites Crypto With Meme Coin Fund
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Jan 31, 2025 - 15:59
    Japan's Third-Richest Person Just Gave Bitcoin 'Huge Endorsement'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE ETF Next? Grayscale Excites Crypto With Meme Coin Fund
    Japan's Third-Richest Person Just Gave Bitcoin 'Huge Endorsement'
    XRP Goes From 1.1 Billion to 100 Million, Shiba Inu Holders Receive Urgent Security Alert, Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD