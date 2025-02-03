Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Creator Responds to DOGE Price Crash With Brutal Honesty

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) price faces 40% collapse, meme coin creator breaks silence
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 13:34
    A
    A
    A
    Dogecoin Creator Responds to DOGE Price Crash With Brutal Honesty
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Not long ago, Elon Musk announced that he will take Dogecoin (DOGE) to the moon. Fast forward to two weeks later, and the price of DOGE has lost 40% in a less than three-day span.

    Advertisement

    The price collapse came amid a broader $2.2 billion liquidation event, largely driven by ongoing tariff tensions. The sell-off dragged down multiple assets, but for many, the focus landed on Dogecoin. Investors wanted answers. Some turned to Musk. Others looked to Billy Markus - better known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto - one of DOGE’s original creators, alongside Jackson Palmer.

    Related
    208 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 13:38
    208 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    1,000,000,000 DOGE In Past Five Hours As Price Crashes 25%
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend

    Markus had no interest in explaining. His response was short and direct: market dynamics are not magic, and people should know that by now.

    Advertisement

    That was it. No further breakdown, no attempt to calm investors. Just a blunt dismissal.

    Not surprising. Markus, despite being a key figure in Dogecoin’s creation, has distanced himself from the project for years. He often reminds people that he has no control over the coin’s price, direction or adoption. Yet, when things go south, questions still find their way to him.

    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Meanwhile, DOGE showed some resilience. After hitting an intraday low of $0.20, it bounced back 26%. A small recovery, but not enough to erase concerns about the overall market trend.

    Related
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    Sat, 02/01/2025 - 20:00
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    For now, the meme coin has stabilized. The broader sentiment? Still shaky. But if history is any indication, Dogecoin thrives on unpredictability.

    In the end, it seems that Musk and Markus are content to let the market do its thing — no explanations needed. Whether or not Dogecoin’s future remains bright is still up in the air.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 13:33
    Binance CEO Shares 3 Key Steps On How to Survive Market Crash
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 3, 2025 - 12:51
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Creator Responds to DOGE Price Crash With Brutal Honesty
    Binance CEO Shares 3 Key Steps On How to Survive Market Crash
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD