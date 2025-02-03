Dogecoin Creator Responds to DOGE Price Crash With Brutal Honesty

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Not long ago, Elon Musk announced that he will take Dogecoin (DOGE) to the moon. Fast forward to two weeks later, and the price of DOGE has lost 40% in a less than three-day span.

Advertisement

The price collapse came amid a broader $2.2 billion liquidation event, largely driven by ongoing tariff tensions. The sell-off dragged down multiple assets, but for many, the focus landed on Dogecoin. Investors wanted answers. Some turned to Musk. Others looked to Billy Markus - better known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto - one of DOGE’s original creators, alongside Jackson Palmer.

Markus had no interest in explaining. His response was short and direct: market dynamics are not magic, and people should know that by now.

Advertisement

That was it. No further breakdown, no attempt to calm investors. Just a blunt dismissal.

learn how any market works? it ain’t magic — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 3, 2025

Not surprising. Markus, despite being a key figure in Dogecoin’s creation, has distanced himself from the project for years. He often reminds people that he has no control over the coin’s price, direction or adoption. Yet, when things go south, questions still find their way to him.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, DOGE showed some resilience. After hitting an intraday low of $0.20, it bounced back 26%. A small recovery, but not enough to erase concerns about the overall market trend.

For now, the meme coin has stabilized. The broader sentiment? Still shaky. But if history is any indication, Dogecoin thrives on unpredictability.

In the end, it seems that Musk and Markus are content to let the market do its thing — no explanations needed. Whether or not Dogecoin’s future remains bright is still up in the air.