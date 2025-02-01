Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with sellers' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.25% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have set a local support of $101,418. If the growth continues, one can expect a test of the resistance level of $102,744 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. However, if the sellers break the vital zone of $100,000, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound correction to the $98,000 range.

Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sideways trading is the more likely scenario. The volume keeps falling, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $102,018 at press time.