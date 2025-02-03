Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Crash Hard As Market Collapses: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Key Shiba Inu metric plummets hard along with cryptocurrency market
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 15:03
    SHIB Burns Crash Hard As Market Collapses: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Details revealed by the popular tracking platform Shibburn show that over the past day, the key SHIB burn metric has demonstrated a massive plunge in light of the overall crypto market collapse that started over the weekend.

    As the crypto bloodbath befell the market, the SHIB burn metric has suffered as well, dropping by almost 100%. That happened as the SHIB token briefly saw a massive 32% crash.

    Burn rate deep in red

    A recently published tweet from the data source mentioned above shows that over the past 24 hours, the daily burn rate has plunged by 91.61% compared to the previous day. This time, a total of 2,602,610 SHIB meme coins were transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses. The largest dead-end-wallet transaction carried 1,913,509 SHIB from circulation. There have been three burn transfers in total thus far, according to the Shibburn website.

    HOT Stories
    1,000,000,000 DOGE In Past Five Hours As Price Crashes 25%
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend

    While the daily burns are quite low, the weekly burn rate has skyrocketed by a whopping 3,614.46%, with a staggering 1,162,030,479 SHIB burned out of the circulating supply in total.

    A total of 1,000,148,675 SHIB were destroyed on Friday, Jan. 31, by the Shiba Inu team, as they introduced a major update for the Shibarium automated burn mechanism, calling this SHIB burn portal ShibTorch V2. It was a significant milestone both for the SHIB team and the meme coin’s loyal community. The burn was conducted by the “Shib: Deployer 2” wallet on the Ethereum chain.

    According to a tweet published by the Shibarium Updates account on X, it was: “an upgraded burning system designed for greater efficiency, accessibility, and community participation.”

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 09:36
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB crashes 32% as Bitcoin takes hit

    The second-largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has dipped by 34% on the deepest fall but then retraced quickly, making it a 25% decline. SHIB followed Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market, which has suffered from the trade tariff war imposed by the U.S. government on Mexico, Canada and China.

    The U.S. president started that initiative as Canada rejected his offer to become the 51st U.S. state and to punish Mexico for a massive inflow of illegal immigrants and drugs from that country. As it started on Saturday, markets reacted quickly, but over the weekend, the collapse continued, and the crypto market took a hit as more than $2.2 billion worth of liquidations were made over the past day.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
