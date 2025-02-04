ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are bouncing off after a sharp drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 4.88% over the last day.

Bulls have failed to keep the growth up after yesterday’s bullish bar closure.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sideways trading in the zone of $0.70-$0.80 is the most likely scenario.

ADA is trading at $0.7545 at press time.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of ADA, going up by 1.14%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is looking similar to ADA. If the candle closes below the vital zone of $600, the correction may lead to the test of the $500-$520 range soon.

BNB is trading at $585.96 at press time.