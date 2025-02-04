Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 4

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which altcoins can bounce back by end of week?
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 12:44
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 4
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are bouncing off after a sharp drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 4.88% over the last day.

    Bulls have failed to keep the growth up after yesterday’s bullish bar closure. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sideways trading in the zone of $0.70-$0.80 is the most likely scenario.

    ADA is trading at $0.7545 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of ADA, going up by 1.14%.

    From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is looking similar to ADA. If the candle closes below the vital zone of $600, the correction may lead to the test of the $500-$520 range soon.

    BNB is trading at $585.96 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

