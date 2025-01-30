Solana (SOL) Founder Reveals Epic Meme Coin Prediction: New Era?

Raj Gokal, a cofounder of Solana (SOL), recently expressed some epic opinions online; the one that really stood out was his take on the future of meme coins, which have long been seen as more about humor than substance. Gokal predicted a shift: soon, meme coin portfolios will not just be a collection of playful cartoons.

Instead, they will start to look like traditional stock portfolios — investing in recognizable brands rather than memes for the sake of a joke. The change in tone and purpose here is not small, and it may signal a maturing of the crypto market.

This is all connected to a bigger trend on Solana: startup tokens. Lately, a bunch of Web2 companies have been moving into the token space on the blockchain. For instance, there was the VINE coin, which was a popular precursor to TikTok. Then there was Venice (VVV), which combines the world of Web2 with AI.

Now, there is JellyJelly, a token created by the same Venmo founder as a video app. So, what is the strategy behind these tokens? It is pretty straightforward: raise money and promote products in a new, decentralized way.

Gokal's comments about "internet capital markets" show just how much things are changing. We are on the verge of a future where tech founders are going to be using tokens, instead of traditional IPOs or funding rounds, to bring their products to market.

It is like Product Hunt, but with tokens, and it is opening up a whole new way to grow startups. This shift could be the next big thing in the way we think about tech development and funding.

Launching a token, according to Gokal, is a lot like having a kid. It is a commitment — serious, unpredictable and something only you can truly know if you are ready for (and even then, you probably are not ready). The point here is not to sugarcoat the challenge of bringing a token to life but rather to highlight the responsibility that comes with it.