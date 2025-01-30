Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Founder Reveals Epic Meme Coin Prediction: New Era?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    New epic meme coin prediction by Solana founder may change market forever
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 14:21
    Solana (SOL) Founder Reveals Epic Meme Coin Prediction: New Era?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Raj Gokal, a cofounder of Solana (SOL), recently expressed some epic opinions online; the one that really stood out was his take on the future of meme coins, which have long been seen as more about humor than substance. Gokal predicted a shift: soon, meme coin portfolios will not just be a collection of playful cartoons.

    Instead, they will start to look like traditional stock portfolios — investing in recognizable brands rather than memes for the sake of a joke. The change in tone and purpose here is not small, and it may signal a maturing of the crypto market.

    This is all connected to a bigger trend on Solana: startup tokens. Lately, a bunch of Web2 companies have been moving into the token space on the blockchain. For instance, there was the VINE coin, which was a popular precursor to TikTok. Then there was Venice (VVV), which combines the world of Web2 with AI. 

    Now, there is JellyJelly, a token created by the same Venmo founder as a video app. So, what is the strategy behind these tokens? It is pretty straightforward: raise money and promote products in a new, decentralized way.

    Are you ready?

    Gokal's comments about "internet capital markets" show just how much things are changing. We are on the verge of a future where tech founders are going to be using tokens, instead of traditional IPOs or funding rounds, to bring their products to market. 

    It is like Product Hunt, but with tokens, and it is opening up a whole new way to grow startups. This shift could be the next big thing in the way we think about tech development and funding.

    Launching a token, according to Gokal, is a lot like having a kid. It is a commitment — serious, unpredictable and something only you can truly know if you are ready for (and even then, you probably are not ready). The point here is not to sugarcoat the challenge of bringing a token to life but rather to highlight the responsibility that comes with it.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana #Solana News #SOL News #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

