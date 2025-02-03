Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Even at $80,000, Bitcoin Stays Bullish, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Legendary trader Peter Brandt sees Bitcoin (BTC) fall to $80,000 and still be bullish
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 10:16
    A
    A
    A
    Even at $80,000, Bitcoin Stays Bullish, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market lately saw an awful lot of liquidations, worth $2.2 billion to be exact. With Bitcoin (BTC) touching $91,231 on Binance, many altcoins, like Ethereum first of all, experienced an average of 20% drawdowns, causing pain and deposit annihilation big time. 

    Advertisement

    The sudden price movement triggered cascading liquidations, forcing traders to reassess their positions and risk exposure. It would seem that everything is "so over," but contrary to common pessimism, an interesting opinion arises from veteran trader Peter Brandt

    Related
    Crypto Catastrophe: World Record Broken, Worst Bloodbath in History
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 08:43
    Crypto Catastrophe: World Record Broken, Worst Bloodbath in History
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend
    XRP Suddenly Collapses 14%. It Might Get Worse

    With more than 50 years in trading on financial markets, Brandt expressed the opinion that even if the leading cryptocurrency were to fall below $80,000, it could still be in a bull trend for him. 

    Advertisement

    Fear of missing out, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) often create scenarios like the recent one, says the expert trader, and it is too early to know for sure. Though this might not be a prediction, even sub-$80,000, BTC does not mean we are officially in a bear market, per Brandt. 

    Job unfinished?

    Interestingly, there is an unclosed gap, with CME Bitcoin futures from November there, at $75,000. If the price of Bitcoin stops there and finishes the business, then the market may indeed remain intact, with bullish projections made previously.

    Analysts also point to historical market cycles, where corrections of this magnitude have preceded new highs, reinforcing the idea that the bull run might not be over just yet.

    Related
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 05:34
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As for now, it seems as if more traders remain optimistic, believing that key support levels could trigger another wave of accumulation, potentially driving prices higher once more, even if it will take time to lick their wounds.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 9:36
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 9:17
    Cardano (ADA) Volume Skyrockets 428% Despite Worst Crypto Bloodbath
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Even at $80,000, Bitcoin Stays Bullish, Says Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News
    Cardano (ADA) Volume Skyrockets 428% Despite Worst Crypto Bloodbath
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD