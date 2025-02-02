Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 2

    SHIB Price Prediction for February 2

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can buyers restore price of SHIB to previous level next week?
    Sun, 2/02/2025 - 15:55
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are controlling the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by almost 7% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB remains bearish. If a breakout of the local support of $0.00001690 happens, one can expect a test of the $0.00001650 area shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If the candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $0.00001550-$0.000016 zone by the end of the upcoming week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is on the way to the support level of $0.00001550.

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a chance of a test of the $0.000014-$0.000015 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001711 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

