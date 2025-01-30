Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Lost in February, Price History Proves

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Patterns on the crypto market can be elusive, but sometimes, history leaves behind hints. Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just be one of those cases. According to CryptoRank data, February has historically been a strong month for the meme coin. So, will 2025 follow the trend?

Advertisement

A look at the numbers: SHIB has delivered an average February gain of 20.3%, with a median of 21.1%. That is a rare alignment. When the median and average match up like this, expectations tend to be met. A coincidence? Maybe. But it makes February look promising for SHIB holders.

Now, let’s break it down year by year. Back in 2022, SHIB ended February with a solid 20.3% increase. The following year, 2023, saw a modest but still positive 1.59% rise. Then, in 2024, things escalated with a big 41.3% surge. No red Februarys so far. That is an encouraging record.

Advertisement

SHIB Price History by CryptoRank

Still, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Shiba Inu token is relatively young, and its February track record consists of just three instances. That is not a lot of data on a market as unpredictable as crypto. Three years of positive performance is notable, but it is not a guarantee.

Whether it holds up in 2025 is another question. Market conditions, investor sentiment and broader economic factors will all play a role.

So, what now? If the pattern holds, February could be another profitable month. If not, well, history is not an absolute rule in crypto. The only certainty is that traders will be watching closely. SHIB’s next move will be one to follow.