    Cardano (ADA) Bulls Hold Line: Can ADA Price Break $1 Again?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano finds crucial bull support - is ADA about to outperform big time?
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 16:12
    Cardano (ADA) Bulls Hold Line: Can ADA Price Break $1 Again?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    After the massive liquidation event on the cryptocurrency market, which according to several estimates amounted to at least $8 billion, the price of popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) experienced a 37% drop over the last 24 hours, hitting a low not seen since Nov. 10 at $0.506. 

    What's not surprising, but still interesting, is the rebound that occurred after the price of ADA hit this low. Over the next few hours, the Cardano token regained more than 41% of the drop, and as a result, emerged below several crucial levels of $0.6 and $0.7 per ADA.

    These levels represent the key price resistance and support for the Cardano token, and the fact that they were defended with buying after the avalanche of liquidation ended says a lot about the purchasing power of Cardano buyers. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    If ADA manages to hold there, then its price chart may take on a bullish bias, and a rise to the next major price zone at $0.8-$0.9 becomes more likely. On the other hand, if bulls fail to hold ADA there, then the drawdown could be even more painful than it was during those wild 24 hours. 

    The options are really clear, as is the precision with which ADA has rallied to such a crucial price level. Much will depend on the fundamentals and the movement of the cryptocurrency markets, but as long as the price of the Cardano token remains there, there is some optimism about the future of this cryptocurrency's price.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

