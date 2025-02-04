Advertisement
    Rare 6.51 Trillion SHIB Anomaly Stuns Shiba Inu Coin

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales make jaw-dropping 6.51 trillion move, learn new details about beloved meme coin inside
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 15:06
    Rare 6.51 Trillion SHIB Anomaly Stuns Shiba Inu Coin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    A rather rare anomaly recently stunned the on-chain realm behind the scenes of Shiba Inu token SHIB. Thus, as became known thanks to data from IntoTheBlock, the number of outflows from the wallets of meme cryptocurrency whales in the last 24 hours totaled 6.51 trillion SHIB.

    Considering that the day before, this figure was 967.25 billion SHIB, we can say that the increase is worth 673% in the course of just one day. What is even more amazing is that the number of inflows to these addresses amounted to the same amount of about 6.51 trillion SHIB. Such an event happens very rarely and says a lot about the current sentiment toward the popular meme coin.

    It should be noted that only those wallets were taken into account that hold no less than 0.1% of the circulating supply of the Shiba Inu token. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    More detailed data shows that outflows still slightly outnumbered inflows, with the net total for the period being -3.29 billion. With the price of SHIB quoted at $0.000015, this amount is about $50,000 and does not affect the overall situation much. 

    Tug-of-SHIB

    Thus, we can say that the opinion of the wealthiest SHIB holders regarding the meme token is divided, with sales having as much magnitude as purchases.

    Interestingly, however, the number of inflows over the last 24 hours has increased by a smaller margin - 512.6%. This may indicate that despite the balance of power between bullish and bearish whales, the latter are increasing their efforts. 

    How this will affect the Shiba Inu token's price performance remains to be seen. Right now, after the turbulence of the past few days, the SHIB price is in a tight range between $0.0000147 and $0.000017, and this is pretty much where most of the battle between buyers and sellers is taking place right now. The winner will determine where SHIB goes next.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

