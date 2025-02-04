Rare 6.51 Trillion SHIB Anomaly Stuns Shiba Inu Coin

A rather rare anomaly recently stunned the on-chain realm behind the scenes of Shiba Inu token SHIB. Thus, as became known thanks to data from IntoTheBlock, the number of outflows from the wallets of meme cryptocurrency whales in the last 24 hours totaled 6.51 trillion SHIB.

Advertisement

Considering that the day before, this figure was 967.25 billion SHIB, we can say that the increase is worth 673% in the course of just one day. What is even more amazing is that the number of inflows to these addresses amounted to the same amount of about 6.51 trillion SHIB. Such an event happens very rarely and says a lot about the current sentiment toward the popular meme coin.

It should be noted that only those wallets were taken into account that hold no less than 0.1% of the circulating supply of the Shiba Inu token.

Advertisement

More detailed data shows that outflows still slightly outnumbered inflows, with the net total for the period being -3.29 billion. With the price of SHIB quoted at $0.000015, this amount is about $50,000 and does not affect the overall situation much.

Tug-of-SHIB

Thus, we can say that the opinion of the wealthiest SHIB holders regarding the meme token is divided, with sales having as much magnitude as purchases.

Interestingly, however, the number of inflows over the last 24 hours has increased by a smaller margin - 512.6%. This may indicate that despite the balance of power between bullish and bearish whales, the latter are increasing their efforts.

How this will affect the Shiba Inu token's price performance remains to be seen. Right now, after the turbulence of the past few days, the SHIB price is in a tight range between $0.0000147 and $0.000017, and this is pretty much where most of the battle between buyers and sellers is taking place right now. The winner will determine where SHIB goes next.