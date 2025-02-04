Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Buterin has also proposed making the blog target staker-voted
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 5:45
    A
    A
    A
    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has stated that the upcoming Petra hard fork will be able to double the capacity of layer-2 networks. 

    Advertisement

    This will be achieved by increasing the blob target from 3 to 6.

    "Blobs" are large data packets that were introduced with the Dencun hard fork in early 2024 in order to enhance the scalability of layer-2s. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity
    43% XRP Price Drop: Will Whales Buy Its Bottom? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Strong
    Bitcoin Erases Disastrous Losses as It Regains Crucial $100,000 Level
    Bitcoin Crash: Market Clean, OI Trend Broken, Data Says

    Buterin previously voiced support for increasing blob space in the upcoming Petra upgrade. He stressed the importance of scaling, warning that people would switch to other chains. "If Ethereum does not offer this, then people will find it elsewhere, and people are going to have an insecure blockchain experience that is not on Ethereum," he said during a recent All Core Developers Execution (ACDE) call. 

    Advertisement

    The Petra hard fork, which includes a slew of various Ethereum improvement proposals (EIPs), was scheduled for a March release last month. It will increase validator staking limits and introduce upgraded wallets that offer a better user experience, among other things.  

    Related
    Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Deposited $228 Million to Bitfinex Before Crash
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 06:51
    Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Deposited $228 Million to Bitfinex Before Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    It is worth noting that Petra was initially supposed to be the most ambitious upgrade Ethereum upgrade ever with 20 improvement proposals. However, it was later divided into two. 

    Buterin previously said that even a 33% blob capacity increase would be "more valuable" than three of the Pectra EIPs. "If you look at the ratio of efforts to value, the amount of actual value here is quite high in terms of increasing the amount of activity that can happen," Buterin said. 

    In his most recent social media post, Buterin opined that the blob target should be made staker-voted. In such a way, it can increase in response to tech improvements without having to wait for future hard forks. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 4, 2025 - 0:01
    43% XRP Price Drop: Will Whales Buy Its Bottom? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Strong
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 20:17
    Bitcoin Erases Disastrous Losses as It Regains Crucial $100,000 Level
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity
    43% XRP Price Drop: Will Whales Buy Its Bottom? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Strong
    Bitcoin Erases Disastrous Losses as It Regains Crucial $100,000 Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD