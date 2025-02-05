Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Explains XRP Ledger's Recent Failure

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The XRP Ledger is back in action after the network halted for nearly an hour
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 5:10
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple CTO Explains XRP Ledger's Recent Failure
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP Ledger recently experienced a significant technical failure, halting block production for roughly an hour. 

    Advertisement

    According to Ripple CTO David Schwartz, the network is currently recovering. 

    Schwartz has added that it is not clear what exactly caused the severe technical failure, but he believes that the network drifted apart due to validators not being published.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lands on Crucial Support, US Dollar Index (DXY) Signaling Bitcoin Surge, Ethereum (ETH) Shows Worst Top 10 Performance
    XRP Piques Interest of Multi-Billion Dollar Wealth Management Team
    Ethereum Hits New Massive Record
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Drops Mysterious 'Calm Before Storm' Hint

    Validators had to be published from a "sane" starting point after the network stopped. The network started operating again after enough consensus was built. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple: XRP Buyers Were Buying to Hold
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 20:49
    Ripple: XRP Buyers Were Buying to Hold
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, Schwartz also does not rule out that the "super-preliminary" observation might end up being wrong.

    It is even possible that the network managed to recover "spontaneously." 

    "Very few UNL operators actually made any changes, as far as I can tell, so it's possible the network spontaneously recovered. I'm not sure yet," Schwartz said. 

    He has also added that no ledger with majority validation has been lost. "We don't know the details yet, but it's likely that servers refused to send validations precisely because they knew something was wrong…" he added.

    Bitcoiners gloat over the XRPL's failure  

    The XRPL's technical failure was used by some members of the Bitcoin community to poke fun at XRP. "Thankfully the XRPL being offline is not affecting any banks since no banks use it," one commentator quipped.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Trolls Bitcoiners with New Statement
    Sun, 01/26/2025 - 19:33
    Ripple CEO Trolls Bitcoiners with New Statement
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, Schwartz claims that the Bitcoin network also had two network-level failure incidents in the past. 

    "Bitcoin frequently goes an hour without confirming any transactions, and Bitcoin had two network-level failure incidents, one in 2010 for 8 hours and one in 2013 for 6 hours," he said. 

    As reported by U.Today, the two communities have been at loggerheads over the past several weeks over the composition of the US crypto reserve. 

    Meanwhile, the price of XRP is down more than 6%. The token is currently underperforming the rest of the top 10 due to the recent technical failure. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 5, 2025 - 0:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lands on Crucial Support, US Dollar Index (DXY) Signaling Bitcoin Surge, Ethereum (ETH) Shows Worst Top 10 Performance
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 20:49
    XRP Piques Interest of Multi-Billion Dollar Wealth Management Team
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qarden Token Unveils Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Technology to Power the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Explains XRP Ledger's Recent Failure
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lands on Crucial Support, US Dollar Index (DXY) Signaling Bitcoin Surge, Ethereum (ETH) Shows Worst Top 10 Performance
    XRP Piques Interest of Multi-Billion Dollar Wealth Management Team
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD