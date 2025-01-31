Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 31

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of Ethereum (ETH) keep growing faster than other coins?
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 15:53
    A
    A
    A
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 31
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls have started losing the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 4.37% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has broken the local resistance of $3,370. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3,500 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily bar's closure. If it happens around current prices, traders may witness a test of the $3,500-$3,600 zone by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the main altcoin is far from the main levels. 

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 29
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 15:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 29
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,404 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 31, 2025 - 16:03
    DOGE ETF Next? Grayscale Excites Crypto With Meme Coin Fund
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Jan 31, 2025 - 15:59
    Japan's Third-Richest Person Just Gave Bitcoin 'Huge Endorsement'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE ETF Next? Grayscale Excites Crypto With Meme Coin Fund
    Japan's Third-Richest Person Just Gave Bitcoin 'Huge Endorsement'
    XRP Goes From 1.1 Billion to 100 Million, Shiba Inu Holders Receive Urgent Security Alert, Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD