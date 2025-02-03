Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is market drop going to last?
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 12:51
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market has started with the dump of most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 4.21% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention the daily bar's closure. 

    If it happens around current prices, sideways trading in the area of $92,000-$96,000 is the more likely scenario by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $95,234 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 17.32%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the two levels. As most of the ATR has been passed, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,630 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, going down by 17.84%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $1.9669 level. If it happens far from it, one can witness a local bounce back to the $2.50 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.4213 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

