BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3

The market has started with the dump of most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 4.21% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention the daily bar's closure.

If it happens around current prices, sideways trading in the area of $92,000-$96,000 is the more likely scenario by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $95,234 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 17.32%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the two levels. As most of the ATR has been passed, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $2,630 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, going down by 17.84%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $1.9669 level. If it happens far from it, one can witness a local bounce back to the $2.50 area.

XRP is trading at $2.4213 at press time.