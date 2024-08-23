    140,000 ETH Options Are About to Expire

    Alex Dovbnya
    The cryptocurrency market is bracing for a massive options expiry
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 5:39
    140,000 ETH Options Are About to Expire
    According to data provided by Greeks.live, 140,000 ETH options are on track to expire with a pu-call ratio of 0.93. 

    The ratio is calculated by dividing open interest in put contracts by open call interest during the same period of time. It is usually treated as an important market sentiment indicator. A low put/call ratio suggests that the market is overly bullish (and vice versa). 

    For the leading alternative cryptocurrency, the max pain point is at $2,625. This means that this is the strike price with the biggest number of option contracts. As the term implies, such a strike price would cause the steepest financial losses for the holders of such option contracts.

    As for Bitcoin, 18,000 BTC options are on track to expire with a put-call ratio of 0.83. The max pain point is at the make-it-or-break-it $60,000 level. 

    According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at $60,870 and $2,666, respectively. 

    As noted by Greeks.live, options data suggests that the market is currently extremely calm, with positions in weekly options continuing their decline. "With the market being relatively flat, waiting seems to be the best strategy," it added.

    Traders and investors are, of course, waiting with bated breath for the much-anticipated speech of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that is going to take place this Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

