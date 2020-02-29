XRP/USD Pair Added to Binance.US App as XRP’s Liquidity Increases

A short while ago, Binance.US spread the word on Twitter that it has added the XRP/USD pair to its mobile trading app.
Access #XRP, the future of banking remittance services, on https://t.co/AZwoBOgsqS! #XRPTheStandard— Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceAmerica) February 28, 2020
Trade $XRP/USD and more with the https://t.co/AZwoBOgsqS App!
Download now! 📲 https://t.co/zrgbaBgTew pic.twitter.com/snw7OgF70B
Earlier, the community was discussing unconfirmed data that Binance was trialling XRP ODL flows. The Twitter user @tenitoshi, who allegedly set up the XRP Liquidity Index on Twitter, reported that Binance.US made pilot payments in XRP to the Mexican exchange Bitso and to the Japanese Bitbank.
At the moment, several XRP ODL corridors already exist – to Mexico, the Philippines, Australia and a few more.
Another listing of Ripple’s XRP was reported earlier this week – the UK based crypto exchange Luno added the third most valuable cryptocurrency running on the XRPL ledger. Prior to that, the exchange had conducted a survey among the 3 million of its users for a year.
XRP was added as a result of the poll.