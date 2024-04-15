Advertisement
AD

    XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP experiences remarkable 300% increase in investment product inflows amid diminishing prospects for XRP ETF
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 14:22
    XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the latest weekly fund flows report by CoinShares, the cryptocurrency investment landscape has witnessed a notable shift, with XRP emerging as a standout performer. Despite an overall outflow of $126 million from digital asset investment products, XRP-focused vehicles have bucked the trend by attracting a staggering $300,000 in inflows over the past seven days. 

    Advertisement

    This marks a remarkable 300% surge compared to the previous week, reflecting a significant uptick in investor sentiment toward XRP-related financial instruments.

    Related
    390 Million XRP Unloaded on Major Korean Exchange in Epic Whale Move

    With total inflows into investment products reaching $11 million since the beginning of the year, XRP has positioned itself as a leading contender among altcoins, surpassing the likes of Solana and Cardano. However, it still trails behind heavyweights like Polkadot, Litecoin and Ethereum in terms of overall fundraising.

    ""
    Source: CoinShares

    The surge in XRP investment comes at a time when broader market dynamics are shifting. While Bitcoin retained positive month-to-date inflows despite experiencing $110 million in outflows last week, Ethereum faced significant challenges, witnessing $29 million in outflows for the fifth consecutive week.

    When XRP ETF?

    Despite the promising influx of funds into XRP investment products, the once-buzzing talks of a full-fledged XRP ETF have dwindled in recent months. Instead, attention on the U.S. regulatory landscape has shifted toward the Ethereum ETF, with prospects for approval diminishing as the May 23 deadline approaches. The fate of an XRP ETF remains uncertain, contingent upon regulatory developments and industry dynamics.

    Related
    XRP Makes Strong Reversal With 7% Price Surge in Last 24 Hours

    As XRP continues to demonstrate resilience and attract investment amid market volatility, the possibility of regulatory hurdles being overcome could reignite discussions surrounding an XRP ETF.

    #XRP ETF #XRP #Ripple News #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    2024/04/15 14:18
    Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Vitalik Buterin Makes Series of Uncovered Private Transactions
    2024/04/15 14:18
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Series of Uncovered Private Transactions
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Worth of Crypto Holdings
    2024/04/15 14:18
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Worth of Crypto Holdings
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    From LA to Riyad, Outer Edge Innovation Summit debuts in Saudi Arabia in Partnership with Animoca Brands and KACST
    STEPN partners with adidas on exclusive NFT sneakers
    Big CIO Show 2024 Paves the Way for Next-Gen Technological Leadership in AI
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear
    Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Series of Uncovered Private Transactions
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD