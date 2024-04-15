Advertisement
AD

    XRP Finds Balance With 6% Resurgence, Here Are Key Catalysts to Watch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP recovery takes center stage as growth catalysts are examined
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 14:54
    XRP Finds Balance With 6% Resurgence, Here Are Key Catalysts to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the major beneficiaries in the digital currency ecosystem today is XRP, as it has seen a major recovery in its price, jumping by 6.24% in the past 24 hours to $0.5135. This XRP growth underscores the coin’s defined attempt to reclaim lost ground after falling from a high of $0.6642 over the past month to a low of $0.4336.

    Advertisement

    With the rebalancing efforts underway, there are some growth catalysts to keep an eye on as the coin continues on its upward propulsion.

    Related
    XRP Makes Strong Reversal With 7% Price Surge in Last 24 Hours

    XRP trading volume

    This might be a very simple metric to track, but it is arguably an important one. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the trading volume shows sentiment is low at the moment, with a 49.98% slump in 24 hours to $2,339,050,214.

    Once there is an uptick in XRP trading volume, it depicts bullish sentiment that may further help to extend the growth of the coin in the short to long term.

    XRP Ledger updates

    Updates to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) have a way of boosting ecosystem trust in the cryptocurrency. News about upgrades that enhance the functionality of the layer-1 blockchain has made the rounds in recent times and the enhanced functionalities that are now introduced to the blockchain.

    Besides the use of XRP in payments, the XRP Ledger creates a vital avenue for the demand of the coin in DeFi systems and, in the long term, helps the price surge.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Buzzes Over Growing XRP Ledger Community at Blockbuster Event

    Ripple stablecoin

    Plans for the Ripple stablecoin were teased recently, setting the pace for major competition with Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). The move is poised to favor XRP if Ripple Labs designs a major avenue to integrate the coin into the stablecoin redemption and operations.

    Overall, the utility of XRP is set to make it to the frontlines, creating a demand basis that can drive price growth over time.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear
    2024/04/15 14:50
    XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    2024/04/15 14:50
    Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Vitalik Buterin Makes Series of Uncovered Private Transactions
    2024/04/15 14:50
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Series of Uncovered Private Transactions
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex East Africa 2024: Leading the Charge in Innovating for Inclusive Finance:"Innovating for Inclusive Finance: Transforming East Africa's Financial Landscape."
    Announcing the 2024 European Gaming Congress: A New Chapter in iGaming Excellence
    ETHTaipei 2024 Hackathon: Anonymous Dating and Private Transaction Services Highlight the Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Finds Balance With 6% Resurgence, Here Are Key Catalysts to Watch
    XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear
    Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD