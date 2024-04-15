BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The market is facing a bounce back, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.51% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Today's slight rise has not affected the general technical position of BTC on the daily chart. The price is far from the key levels, which means that neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $63,000-$67,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $64,700 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than BTC, going up by 3%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the main altcoin is trading similarly to BTC. If the daily bar closes below yesterday's peak, bears may again seize the initiative, which can lead to a drop to the vital zone of $3,000.

Ethereum is trading at $3,142 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has grown by 1.88% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of XRP has bounced off the resistance level of $0.5140. If the bar closes far from that mark, the drop may continue to $0.48 shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.4967 at press time.