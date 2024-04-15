Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 15

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or XRP return to bullish trend soon?
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 16:33
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    The market is facing a bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.51% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Today's slight rise has not affected the general technical position of BTC on the daily chart. The price is far from the key levels, which means that neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $63,000-$67,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $64,700 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than BTC, going up by 3%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the main altcoin is trading similarly to BTC. If the daily bar closes below yesterday's peak, bears may again seize the initiative, which can lead to a drop to the vital zone of $3,000.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,142 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has grown by 1.88% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of XRP has bounced off the resistance level of $0.5140. If the bar closes far from that mark, the drop may continue to $0.48 shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $0.4967 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

