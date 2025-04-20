SHIB Alert: Shiba Inu Team Drops Crucial Message for SHIB Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent post on X, Shiba Inu team member Lucie issued an important message to the SHIB community.

Lucie opened up about the growing challenge of scammers and imitators exploiting SHIB’s brand. In a message as well as a call to action for the Shiba Inu community to stay informed, Lucie wrote: "I don’t have the power to shut bad actors using SHIB’s name, but I do want my SHIB community to be as informed as possible, and to keep spreading the good word about SHIB — the one and only, Ethereum-born Shiba Inu." "No fake SHIB allowed," the Shiba Inu team member added.

Lucie went on to say SHIB is not for anyone, highlighting decentralization, which is one of the key pillars of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, but rather a token for the people: "SHIB isn’t anyone’s — it’s the people’s token. Many can use it, but no one owns it. Just like BTC = SHIB."

Lucie acknowledged the hard truth that scams cannot always be stopped, and people may, unfortunately, fall for them and hence encouraged the Shiba Inu community to band together, educate and shield newcomers from scams.

Shiba Inu evolves

In a separate X article, Lucie highlighted Shiba Inu's growth and journey since it was launched about five years ago.

"In August 2020, something unexpected was born on the Ethereum blockchain. Not a startup. Not a VC-backed tech project. Just an idea, launched by an anonymous figure known only as Ryoshi. There was no pre-sale. No roadmap. No marketing. Just a simple challenge to the world: What happens when you give power entirely to the people?" Lucie wrote.

SHIB was never meant to follow the traditional path and neither did the one who created it. Currently, Shiba Inu has surpassed 1.5 million holders in a remarkable milestone.