Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Charles Schwab to Introduce Spot Crypto Trading; Here's When

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 20/04/2025 - 9:52
    Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster has stated that direct spot crypto trading could be introduced within year
    Advertisement
    Charles Schwab to Introduce Spot Crypto Trading; Here's When
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster has stated that the prominent financial services company is aiming to launch direct cryptocurrency spot trading within the next 12 months.

    Advertisement

    Wurster claims that this will be possible due to the changing regulatory environment in the U.S.

    Millions of Schwab clients would be able to purchase crypto directly with their brokerage account.

    HOT Stories
    Big Anti-Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details
    XRP Omitted in Coinbase Lawsuit: What's Reason?
    Bitcoin Iconic Block 666,666 Still Has Crypto Community Talking
    No Way XRP Is Worth $5,800 vs Bitcoin: Samson Mow

    Related
    'BTC Cannot Succeed': Security Budget Discussion Gains Traction Again
    Sat, 04/19/2025 - 11:15
    'BTC Cannot Succeed': Security Budget Discussion Gains Traction Again
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Advertisement

    Last year, he revealed that Charles Schwab was intending to offer crypto directly to clients, but the timeline was unclear. Back then, ETF analyst Nate Geraci commented that he could not overstate how big of a deal this would be. It is worth noting that Charles Schwab boasts more than $7 trillion worth of assets under management.

    As reported by U.Today, Walt Bettinger, the former CEO of Charles Schwab, claimed that the lack of regulatory clarity was preventing one of the largest U.S. brokerage firms from wading into crypto.

    In 2022, the company launched a Crypto Economy exchange-traded fund (ETF) that allows investors to gain exposure to the companies that might benefit from cryptocurrency usage.

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 20, 2025 - 10:10
    XRP Funding Rate Surges Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off: What’s Happening?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 20, 2025 - 9:56
    21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Is Born: What's Happening?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Funding Rate Surges Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off: What’s Happening?
    21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Is Born: What's Happening?
    Charles Schwab to Introduce Spot Crypto Trading; Here's When
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD