Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for September 2

Thu, 08/31/2023 - 15:14
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of XRP found local bottom yet?
XRP Price Analysis for September 2
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are still controlling the situation at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 1.90% over the previous 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has tried to break the resistance at $0.4981 several times, but failed each time. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the decline may lead to a test of the local support level of $0.4950.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 1

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the weekend.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should focus on the important zone of $0.50. If the bar closes below it, the drop may continue to the support at $0.4835, as there are no reverse signals yet.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the candle is about to close below the previous bar low at $0.5029. If that happens, traders are likely to see a test of the $0.45 area next week.

XRP is trading at $0.4963 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin: Here's Crucial Factor to Determine if BTC Hits $30,000 or Falls to $23,000
09/02/2023 - 14:55
Bitcoin: Here's Crucial Factor to Determine if BTC Hits $30,000 or Falls to $23,000
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 4.8 Billion XRP Marks Highest On-Chain Transaction Volume in Months
09/02/2023 - 14:36
4.8 Billion XRP Marks Highest On-Chain Transaction Volume in Months
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records 1,173% Large Holder Inflows in Epic Week
09/02/2023 - 14:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records 1,173% Large Holder Inflows in Epic Week
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide