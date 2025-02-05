Advertisement
    SEC Reducing Crypto Enforcement

    Alex Dovbnya
    One of top crypto enforcement lawyers has been demoted, according to recent report
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 6:23
    SEC Reducing Crypto Enforcement
    According to a recent report by the New York Times, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is on track to substantially cut back its cryptocurrency enforcement efforts. 

    The approximately 50-strong unit, which is dedicated to bringing lawsuits against crypto industry players, is being reduced. 

    There has already been a significant shakeup within the unit, with one of the leading lawyers dealing with crypto cases being pushed out of the enforcement division. 

    The changes were widely expected following the departure of Chair Gary Gensler. 

    Acting Chair Mark Uyeda and Commissioner Hester Peirce have long been critical of the SEC's crypto enforcement efforts. 

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, has heaped praise on Peirce, claiming that she remained "a steady voice for regulatory sanity" during the previous administration's crusade against crypto. "Today's memo is another rapid step toward turning the page on the mess we all inherited," he added.

    Alderoty said that he was looking forward to finally having coffee with Peirce in 2025. 

    As reported by U.Today, the new SEC administration was preparing to freeze and potentially drop some nonfraud crypto cases. 

