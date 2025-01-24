Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Move to Continue Bull Run: What to Expect From Price

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP will be safe from another correction if price manages to climb above key level
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 13:16
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Move to Continue Bull Run: What to Expect From Price
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The asset is now nearing a critical point, but XRP has been riding the wave of bullish momentum. XRP's ability to break above the $3.30 price level, which has become a significant resistance point, will probably determine whether its upward trend continues or whether a correction is imminent. Strong market interest has encouraged XRP's steady ascent

    Advertisement

    However, questions have been raised regarding the rally's viability due to the formation of a lower high. A successful breakout of the $3.30 level would invalidate the lower high pattern, indicating renewed bullish strength and possibly pushing the asset toward $3.60 and beyond. The upward support trendline, which has held steady since December, is still a key component of the bullish prediction. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically, the uptrend is still in place as long as XRP stays above this level, so traders can still anticipate more growth.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Move to Continue Bull Run: What to Expect From Price
    Ripple's XRP Bid for US Crypto Reserve Sparks Heated Debate
    $800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening
    Saylor: Banks Now Free to Custody Bitcoin

    In terms of possible negative consequences, XRP could lose momentum and possibly experience a pullback if it is unable to break $3.00. The first red flag of waning support would be a drop below $3.00. The price may test $2.80 or even $2.50m which corresponds to prior consolidation zones and moving average supports in the event of a more significant correction.

    Advertisement

    Related
    $800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 10:11
    $800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Both breaking above $3.30 and maintaining trading activity above this level are necessary for XRP to avoid a major correction. Bullish dominance would be confirmed and buyers' willingness to push prices higher would be indicated. A downward shift is more likely, though, if the market does not offer enough support, especially in a volatile market environment. The course that XRP takes in the coming days will be crucial.

    Since they will probably give the best clue as to where XRP is going next, investors should keep a careful eye on the $3.30 level and volume activity. Right now, XRP is at a turning point, and how the market reacts will determine its immediate future.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 13:06
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Leads 3-Day Inflow Streak, Price Reacts
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 12:54
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes by 1,014%, Wipes out Millions of SHIB
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Move to Continue Bull Run: What to Expect From Price
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Leads 3-Day Inflow Streak, Price Reacts
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes by 1,014%, Wipes out Millions of SHIB
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD