    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg; 150,000,000,000 SHIB Swapped by Hackers; Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $200,000 by Presto: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 16:23
    Check out U.Today’s news digest to stay updated on the latest events in the crypto industry!
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

    XRP ETF rumors shattered by Bloomberg

    James Seyffart, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, has recently taken to X platform to debunk the rumors surrounding the launch date of ProShares's futures-based XRP ETFs. According to Seyffart, the ETFs are not going to launch on April 30. The rumors have likely originated from an outdated regulatory filing dating back to April 15, which was presented as a new development by some media outlets and then spread across social media, even though there was no official confirmation from ProShares. Currently, it remains unknown when exactly the XRP ETFs will be launched. "We don’t have a confirmed launch date yet but we believe they will launch — and likely launch in the short or possibly medium term," the analyst wrote.

    150,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) swapped by hackers: What happened?

    As recently reported by PeckShield blockchain security company, Bitrue Exploiter-labeled addresses have exchanged approximately 150 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) and 756 million Holochain (HOT) tokens for around 1,500 Ethereum (ETH). After this exchange, a substantial portion of funds, 1,050 ETH, was transferred to TornadoCash, a crypto mixer known for hiding transaction histories. At the moment, the hackers are holding 5,111 ETH and roughly 16 million DAI, totaling almost $25.5 million. The situation stems from a cyberattack on Bitrue back in 2023, which resulted in a significant financial loss of about $23 million. The sell-off of such a massive amount of SHIB raises concerns about potential downward pressure on its price and increased market volatility, especially as recent trading activity has already shown signs of strain. Investors are recommended to stay alert and keep watching market developments, as the consequences of this token exchange might emerge in the coming days.

    Presto: $200k Bitcoin coming

    During his recent appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," Presto's head of research Peter Chung doubled down on the trading firm's Bitcoin price target of $210,000 for 2025. According to Chung, this will be possible due to strong institutional demand and increased global liquidity. At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $95,098, reclaiming the $95,000 level after recording the biggest ETF inflows of the year last week. As reported by U.Today, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley noted that Bitcoin's recent recovery is driven primarily by institutional investors while  retail investors are seemingly sitting on the sidelines. Chung characterized the recent market correction as healthy, adding that Bitcoin was behaving like gold amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

    #XRP ETF #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin
