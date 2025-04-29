Breaking: $1.5 Trillion Giant’s XRP ETF Plan Faces SEC Delay

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the XRP exchange-traded fund filing (ETF) that was submitted by $1.5 trillion investment giant Franklin Templeton.

Advertisement

As reported by U.Today, Franklin Templeton filed to launch such a product in March shortly after submitting a similar filing for a Solana ETF.

Franklin Templeton is the biggest player to join the XRP ETF race so far.

BlackRock and Fidelity have so far remained on the sidelines. That said, some believe that they will become part of the race as well.

Advertisement

In the meantime, ProShares recently revealed that it is now targeting May 14 for the launch of its futures-based XRP ETFs after several media outlets mistakenly reported that they had received the green light from the SEC to go live on Apr. 30.

The delay comes after pro-crypto libertarian Paul Atkins officially took the reins of the SEC earlier this month after sailing through the confirmation process in the Senate.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC also extended the review period for several other spot XRP filings from such firms as Bitwise and Grayscale when the agency was spearheaded by former Acting Chair Mark Uyeda.

The SEC is supposed to issue its final decision within 240 days from the publication of an ETF proposal in the Federal Register.

According to Bloomberg, the SEC is expected to make final decisions on a lot of cryptocurrency-linked ETFs on a lot cryptocurency-related ETFs in the fourth quarter of the year. XRP ETFs are expected to be either approved or rejected around mid-October.

Earlier today, the SEC extended the review period for Bitwise's spot Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF filing as well as Fidelity's proposal to add staking to its spot Ethereum ETF.