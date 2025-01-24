$800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert, which traces down large crypto transactions and shares the details on its website and the account on the X social media giant, has revealed half a dozen large transactions, which carried a cumulative $800 million worth of Bitcoin.

Among those transfers were several ones which took a large amount of BTC to new wallets, while Bitcoin demonstrated a 2.43% increase.

Enormous Bitcoin chunk on the move

Whale Alert reported that 7,667 Bitcoins, valued at close to $800 million in fiat, have been shoveled between anonymous blockchain addresses. That amount of crypto was transferred in six large BTC transactions, each carrying between 1,000 and 2,000 BTC.

Three Bitcoin chunks—1,000 BTC, 1,029 BTC, and 1,531 BTC—were moved to three new wallets. This means that either three new crypto whales acquired BTC via OTC purchases or existing whales reshuffled their holdings by moving part of their Bitcoin to newly set addresses.

These massive BTC transfers were spotted as the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin staged a more than 2% increase today, regaining the $105,700 level after a fall.

Bitcoin market performance

On Thursday, the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency printed a surge of 5.21%, topping the $106,800 level briefly on the news that the US president Donald Trump signed an executive order to ensure the creation of a strategic Bitcoin plan for the country.

A pro-crypto senator Cynthia Lummis who suggested making a strategic BTC reserve for the US last year, tweeted: “Big things are coming.” The plan she suggested assumed that the US government will be purchasing 200,000 BTC annually over the next five years to buy 1 million BTC in total for the strategic Bitcoin reserve. As BTC price soared, the renowned Bitcoiner Michael Saylor, the MicroStrategy executive chairman, tweeted: “We are going to Mars,” clearly hinting at Trump and his ally Elon Musk, who is striving to send spaceships to Mars to make a permanent and self-sustainable human base on the red planet. Both figures are largely pro-crypto ones.

However, that price surge was followed by a decline back to $103,000. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at the $105,150 mark.

Four days ago, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, hitting the $109,114 price level on Trump’s inauguration day.