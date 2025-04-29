Advertisement
Advertisement

    $2.17B in XRP Hot Capital Signals Sharp Increase in Trading

    By Paul Adedoyin
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 21:02
    Trading activity in XRP surges as speculative capital floods back into the market
    Advertisement
    $2.17B in XRP Hot Capital Signals Sharp Increase in Trading
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP, the cryptocurrency closely associated with Ripple Labs, is witnessing a notable spike in trading activity, according to new data from blockchain analytics platform Glassnode. 

    The platform's latest figures reveal that XRP’s “hot capital” — short-term investment inflows — surged from $0.92 billion on April 20 to $2.17 billion by April 28. This marks a 134.9% increase in just over a week.

    “Hot capital” refers to newly acquired crypto assets that are typically held for less than a week. These funds often represent speculative trades and fast-moving investments, serving as a barometer for short-term investor interest and trading activity.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Can Perform Biggest Breakthrough in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Canceled, Ethereum (ETH): Way to $2,000 Open
    Stablecoin Legislation to Get Full Senate Vote in May
    Breaking: $1.5 Trillion Giant’s XRP ETF Plan Faces SEC Delay
    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed

    Glassnode’s Realized Cap by Age chart shows this uptick clearly. The darker shaded areas on the chart — representing short-term holdings — have expanded significantly, indicating a renewed wave of activity from short-term traders and speculators.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Glassnode

    Still below its highest levels

    Despite this recent growth, XRP's hot capital remains significantly below its previous high. In December 2024, XRP hot capital reached $7.66 billion, nearly 72% higher than current levels. While the present $2.17 billion inflow points to increasing engagement, XRP has yet to reclaim the same degree of speculative momentum it enjoyed late last year.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 17:06
    Breaking: $1.5 Trillion Giant’s XRP ETF Plan Faces SEC Delay
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Still, the current rise suggests that market sentiment is improving. Short-term investor interest is picking up again, fueled by broader crypto market movements and specific developments within the XRP ecosystem.Still, the current rise suggests that market sentiment is improving. 

    Short-term investor interest is picking up again, fueled by broader crypto market movements and specific developments within the XRP ecosystem.

    Regulatory delays and market sentiment

    One factor influencing market attention on XRP is ongoing regulatory scrutiny. Earlier today, U.Today reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the XRP ETF application submitted by investment giant Franklin Templeton.

    Despite this setback, community sentiment remains highly optimistic. According to CoinMarketCap’s sentiment tracker, 88% of community members currently hold a bullish outlook on XRP — a potentially encouraging sign for further upward momentum.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 30, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Can Perform Biggest Breakthrough in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Canceled, Ethereum (ETH): Way to $2,000 Open
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 20:10
    Stablecoin Legislation to Get Full Senate Vote in May
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Can Perform Biggest Breakthrough in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Canceled, Ethereum (ETH): Way to $2,000 Open
    $2.17B in XRP Hot Capital Signals Sharp Increase in Trading
    Stablecoin Legislation to Get Full Senate Vote in May
    Show all