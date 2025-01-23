Advertisement
AD

    Big XRP Contributor Issues Crucial Warning as Major RLUSD Innovation Nears

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP community enthusiast sounds alarm on RLUSD pool risks
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 15:24
    A
    A
    A
    Big XRP Contributor Issues Crucial Warning as Major RLUSD Innovation Nears
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ripple ecosystem is no stranger to innovation, but a recent event has added urgency to upcoming developments. Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple’s stablecoin launched in December 2024, unexpectedly strayed from its 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar. Briefly trading with a 4% deviation, this unusual behavior has sparked questions about its stability and the way forward.

    Advertisement

    RLUSD is designed to be stable and liquid. It operates on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. It is backed 1:1 by reserves, but its recent deviation has shown how closely its behavior is tied to XRP's movements. This highlights the challenges of maintaining a stablecoin in volatile conditions, even one built to be resilient.

    Related
    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP and SOL Futures Contracts
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 20:07
    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP and SOL Futures Contracts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Being Reactivated
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Better Markets Files Brief to Support SEC Against Ripple
    XRP Risks Losing Bullish Momentum, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover From Worst Move in 2025? Here's When Ethereum (ETH) Might Exit Downtrend: Price Level

    Amid this, the XRP Ledger community is preparing for a critical vote to introduce an Automated Market Maker (AMM) pool for the XRP/RLUSD pair. These AMMs, powered by liquidity pools and algorithmic pricing models, are designed to smooth out price fluctuations and ensure consistent liquidity. The move could be a key step in stabilizing RLUSD, but not without risks.

    Advertisement

    Risks

    One of the most prominent voices in the XRP community, known by the nickname “Vet", has issued a cautionary warning about the potential downsides of participating in the AMM as a liquidity provider.

    Vet stressed the importance of understanding impermanent loss, a phenomenon where changes in the price ratio of pooled assets can result in lower returns compared to simply holding those assets. This is a known risk for liquidity providers in AMMs and could catch newcomers off guard if they are not prepared.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Defends Vitalik's Controversial Ethereum Moves
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 10:33
    Ripple CTO Defends Vitalik's Controversial Ethereum Moves
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    For those who use the pool to swap assets rather than provide liquidity, the risks are far less significant. Once the pool is active, liquidity in the RLUSD/XRP market is expected to improve significantly, creating a more stable exchange rate.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 15:19
    XRP Community Gets Important Warning on New Threat, BlackRock CEO Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Reach $700,000, Shiba Inu Burns Jump by 5,785%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 15:03
    135,428,813 Dogecoin (DOGE) on Biggest Crypto Exchange, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Big XRP Contributor Issues Crucial Warning as Major RLUSD Innovation Nears
    XRP Community Gets Important Warning on New Threat, BlackRock CEO Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Reach $700,000, Shiba Inu Burns Jump by 5,785%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    135,428,813 Dogecoin (DOGE) on Biggest Crypto Exchange, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD