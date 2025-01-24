Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Secret Bitcoin (BTC) Uptrend: 3 Levels to Watch, This Can End XRP Price Rally, Dogecoin (DOGE) Receives Massive Helping Hand

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market continuously moving forward as things get more comfortable
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 0:01
    A
    A
    A
    Secret Bitcoin (BTC) Uptrend: 3 Levels to Watch, This Can End XRP Price Rally, Dogecoin (DOGE) Receives Massive Helping Hand
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Trendlines that may be missed by many market participants indicate that Bitcoin is displaying a subtle but noticeable upward trend. The asset is continuing to rise despite a few recent declines, and it is showing important levels that traders should keep a careful eye on. 

    The $99,500 range is the first level to keep an eye on because it coincides with a crucial trendline that has helped to stabilize the price movement of Bitcoin in recent months. The current upward trend is based on this level, which signals intense buying interest whenever the price gets close to it. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin's bullish argument is strengthened by a hold above this level. The resistance at $107,000, a psychological barrier that Bitcoin recently tested, comes next. A surge of bullish sentiment would probably be triggered if the asset broke through this level - even though recent attempts to do so failed. This level represents a possible breakout point for additional gains because it coincides with the upper boundary of the indicated ascending trendline. Finally, the pivot level of $102,000 marks the middle of the current trading range for Bitcoin.

    HOT Stories
    Secret Bitcoin (BTC) Uptrend: 3 Levels to Watch, This Can End XRP Price Rally, Dogecoin (DOGE) Receives Massive Helping Hand
    Ripple CEO Addresses Accusations of Lobbying Against Bitcoin
    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz: 'AI Is the New Arms Race'
    'We Are Going to Mars,' Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Regains $106,800

    It is a key factor in determining momentum in the short term. A drop below might indicate a brief consolidation or a retest of the $99,500 support, while sustained price action above $102,000 would probably encourage buyers to push the price higher. Based on its positioning above important exponential moving averages and ascending trendlines, the overall technical picture indicates that Bitcoin is firmly in an uptrend. Despite market volatility and macro uncertainties, this structure shows that investors are becoming more confident. 

    Advertisement

    XRP's rally in danger

    Recently, XRP has formed a lower high, indicating possible trouble for its current rally. When the price peaks below the previous high, it is a bearish pattern that frequently signals waning momentum and the potential for a reversal.

    XRP's lower high around $3.20 on the chart indicates that resistance levels are getting more difficult to overcome. This is an important psychological level, and if higher prices are not pushed, buyers may be deterred from making a strong move. In order to prevent a further decline, the asset must hold onto critical support levels like $2.75, which are getting closer.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Finding Second Bottom
    Thu, 01/23/2025 - 14:16
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Finding Second Bottom
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A lower high formation may have a domino effect on market sentiment. It frequently means that buyers are less inclined to drive prices to all-time highs as selling pressure on the asset's bullish energy increases. 

    Losses could worsen if this pattern continues, as it may result in a declining trend. In spite of this, the price of XRP is still above important exponential moving averages such as the 50 EMA, and the overall trend is encouraging. But in order for the asset to regain its bullish momentum, these levels must be maintained. A decline beneath $2.75 might be the start of a more substantial correction.

    Dogecoin aims for growth

    Dogecoin is demonstrating tenacity as it recovers close to the bottom of its rising channel. Traders are closely watching the asset's performance at this point because this crucial support level has served as a starting point for upward moves in the past. However, whether DOGE maintains this support or experiences a possible retracement will depend on its capacity to sustain its bullish trajectory. 

    DOGE is currently trading at about $0.35, holding onto the lower edge of its upward channel, which is supported by the 50-day EMA. The rally's sustainability is called into question due to the lack of significant upward momentum, even though it maintains this structure. The lower boundary of the ascending channel offers a crucial floor, but it is frequently weakened by repeated testing, raising the possibility of a breakdown.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Surge in $1 Million Transactions; What's Happening?
    Tue, 01/21/2025 - 14:27
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Surge in $1 Million Transactions; What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Because of the moderate volume levels, there may not be much buying pressure pushing DOGE higher. Near $0.31, or the 100-day EMA, is the next crucial support level if the asset is unable to maintain its position within the channel. Should DOGE break through this support, it might be the start of a more significant correction that could push it closer to the $0.25 range. 

    If DOGE wants to restore its bullish confidence, it must overcome the $0.40 resistance. Reaching this goal would suggest that buyers are once again interested, and it might pave the way for a run toward earlier highs around $0.50. The asset may enter a longer period of consolidation if there is a break below the ascending channel, which could deter investors. 

    Dogecoin's low ranking in its channel provides some hope for the time being, but its future hinges on its ability to generate enough demand to offset selling pressure. Traders should be ready for both a breakout and a possible decline below key levels as the market keeps an eye on its movements.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #XRP #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 20:38
    Ripple CEO Addresses Accusations of Lobbying Against Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 18:58
    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz: 'AI Is the New Arms Race'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Secret Bitcoin (BTC) Uptrend: 3 Levels to Watch, This Can End XRP Price Rally, Dogecoin (DOGE) Receives Massive Helping Hand
    Ripple CEO Addresses Accusations of Lobbying Against Bitcoin
    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz: 'AI Is the New Arms Race'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD