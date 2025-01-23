XRP Community Gets Important Warning on New Threat, BlackRock CEO Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Reach $700,000, Shiba Inu Burns Jump by 5,785%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP community gets important warning on new threat: Details

XRPScan, a popular XRP Ledger Explorer, has recently issued an important warning for the XRP community on the X platform . The warning concerns speculations about an XRP account allegedly linked to the U.S. Treasury. The platform urged users to exercise caution and to "do their own due diligence before trusting, buying, or selling tokens on the public ledger." XRPScan emphasized that, like any public blockchain, anyone can create an account on the XRP Ledger and set the fields to whatever they like, and that explorers serve as neutral platforms that do not censor information unless absolutely necessary. In light of these concerns, XRPScan flagged the suspect account as spam as a temporary measure.

BlackRock CEO suggests Bitcoin price might reach $700,000

During a discussion with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua at Bloomberg House in Davos, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink stated that Bitcoin's price could rise to $700,000 with broader institutional adoption. Fink shared insights from a recent conversation with a sovereign wealth fund; the fund was asking the BlackRock boss whether it should have a 2% allocation or a 5% allocation. "If everybody adopted this conversation, it would be $500,000, $600,000, $700,000 per Bitcoin…I am not promoting it by the way. That is not my promotion," he said. As previously reported by U.Today, Fink consistently argued that Bitcoin may serve as an alternative to gold, as well as a hedge against currency debasement and political instability. According to SoSoValue, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has now exceeded $60 billion in net assets.

