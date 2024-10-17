XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Get Major DID Upgrade Soon

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is constantly upgrading, and another major update is set to go live on the mainnet soon. According to an update from XRPScan, the DID amendment has entered the two-week activation window and is set to activate on Oct. 30.

XRP Ledger DID amendment

Tagged Decentralized Identifier DID is fast becoming a major trend in the broader digital currency ecosystem. The new amendment is designed so that DID operations on the XRPL can conform to the World Wide Web Consortium standard.

This latest amendment is expected to bring changes, including "DIDDelete," which allows you to delete the DID associated with your XRPL account. Users will also be able to "DIDSet," which will allow them to create a new DID or update an existing one. In summary, XRPL users can add a new DID ledger entry type and several new transaction result codes, if passed.

DID amendment has entered the 2 week activation window, and is set to activate on 30th October: https://t.co/SwtO44K5I0 https://t.co/cOY1hQ0YPp pic.twitter.com/mVvD9ShWP4 — XRPScan (@xrpscan) October 16, 2024

Per the data on the XRPScan website, this DID amendment has received 29 votes out of the possible 35. Note that the threshold for approval is 28 out of 35 for validators hosted on the network. Notably, Ripple Labs, Bitso and Anodos Finance are some of the validators that supported the DID amendment.

It is worth noting that Ripple Labs is stretching the limits of the XRP Ledger to do much more on the broader market. While many recent upgrades have definitive targets, they can also help achieve its broader RLUSD stablecoin functionalities.

The blockchain payments firm has been conducting RLUSD testing on the XRPL for several weeks. With the token minting, burning and transferring in beta test mode, the protocol's capabilities have now become fully known.

With no known cases of exploitation, the XRP Ledger is arguably ready for its next phase of global integration and adoption.