    XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Get Major DID Upgrade Soon

    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRPL wants its DID solutions to conform to WWW Consortium
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 9:48
    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is constantly upgrading, and another major update is set to go live on the mainnet soon. According to an update from XRPScan, the DID amendment has entered the two-week activation window and is set to activate on Oct. 30.

    XRP Ledger DID amendment

    Tagged Decentralized Identifier DID is fast becoming a major trend in the broader digital currency ecosystem. The new amendment is designed so that DID operations on the XRPL can conform to the World Wide Web Consortium standard.

    This latest amendment is expected to bring changes, including "DIDDelete," which allows you to delete the DID associated with your XRPL account. Users will also be able to "DIDSet," which will allow them to create a new DID or update an existing one. In summary, XRPL users can add a new DID ledger entry type and several new transaction result codes, if passed.

    Per the data on the XRPScan website, this DID amendment has received 29 votes out of the possible 35. Note that the threshold for approval is 28 out of 35 for validators hosted on the network. Notably, Ripple Labs, Bitso and Anodos Finance are some of the validators that supported the DID amendment.

    It is worth noting that Ripple Labs is stretching the limits of the XRP Ledger to do much more on the broader market. While many recent upgrades have definitive targets, they can also help achieve its broader RLUSD stablecoin functionalities.

    The blockchain payments firm has been conducting RLUSD testing on the XRPL for several weeks. With the token minting, burning and transferring in beta test mode, the protocol's capabilities have now become fully known.

    With no known cases of exploitation, the XRP Ledger is arguably ready for its next phase of global integration and adoption.

    #XRPL
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

