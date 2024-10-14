Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 14

    
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins can show biggest growth this week?
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 15:49
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has started mainly bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 3.2%.

    
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is growing after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 13
    Sun, 10/13/2024 - 16:05
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $66,450 soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $64,943 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the upward move of BTC, rising by 3.36%.

    
    Image by TradingView

    The rate of ETH is going up after the breakout of the $2,499 level. Until the price is above that mark, bulls are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one can expect ongoing growth.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,563 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the least gainer today, as its rate has increased by only 1.08%.

    
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the level of $0.5444. If it breaks out and the candle closes with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.56 range shortly.

    XRP is trading at $0.5402 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

