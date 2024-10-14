BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started mainly bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 3.2%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is growing after yesterday's bearish closure.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $66,450 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $64,943 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the upward move of BTC, rising by 3.36%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ETH is going up after the breakout of the $2,499 level. Until the price is above that mark, bulls are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one can expect ongoing growth.

Ethereum is trading at $2,563 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least gainer today, as its rate has increased by only 1.08%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the level of $0.5444. If it breaks out and the candle closes with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.56 range shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5402 at press time.