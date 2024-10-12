Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for October 12

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can upward move from DOGE last?
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 16:05
    Bulls have turned out to be more powerful than bears on Saturday, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has gone up by 2.51% over the past 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on the way to test the local resistance of $0.1121. If the bar reaches it or even closes above, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.1150 range shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the picture is similar. If a test of the $0.1129 level happens and the candle closes with no long wick, the energy might be enough for a move to the $0.12 zone next week.

    Image by TradingView

    A less clear situation is on the weekly chart. The rate of DOGE is far from the key levels, which is also confirmed by the low volume. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.1050-$0.1150 is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1118 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

