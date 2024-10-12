DOGE Price Prediction for October 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have turned out to be more powerful than bears on Saturday, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone up by 2.51% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on the way to test the local resistance of $0.1121. If the bar reaches it or even closes above, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.1150 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the picture is similar. If a test of the $0.1129 level happens and the candle closes with no long wick, the energy might be enough for a move to the $0.12 zone next week.

Image by TradingView

A less clear situation is on the weekly chart. The rate of DOGE is far from the key levels, which is also confirmed by the low volume. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.1050-$0.1150 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1118 at press time.