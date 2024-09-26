Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 3.13% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's growth, the rate of ADA keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the resistance of $0.3988, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.4020-$0.4040 zone tomorrow.

On the hourly chart, the situation is also bullish. If buyers break the vital zone of $0.40 and fix above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.42 area by the end of the month.

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly bar closes.

If it happens near its peak and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $0.45 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.3987 at press time.