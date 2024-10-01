Advertisement
AD

    RippleX Highlights Major XRP Ledger Enhancements, Here's What's New

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP Ledger has welcomed new updates
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 13:36
    RippleX Highlights Major XRP Ledger Enhancements, Here's What's New
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, has recently unveiled new groundbreaking updates to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). These updates are set to revolutionize transactions on the XRPL, making it more efficient, secure and adaptable.

    Advertisement

    In a new tweet, RippleX announced that two updates, a new vault and lending protocol, have landed on the XRPL. These two updates were implemented through the XLS-65d and XLS-66d specifications.

    The "XLS-65d:Single Asset Vault (SAV)" simplifies the design so that the vault now holds assets directly, eliminating two unnecessary transactions and providing a more efficient experience.

    Advertisement

    A single asset vault is a new on-chain primitive for aggregating assets from one or more depositors, making the assets available for other on-chain protocols.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Community Should Be Agnostic on Ripple, Believes SEC Veteran
    1 Billion XRP Unlocked by Ripple, XRP Price Reacts With 3% Growth
    "Uptober" Shibarium Tweet Issued by SHIB Team
    Ripple Labs Taps Major License in Dubai: Details

    Related
    RippleX Unveils Major News for XRP Ledger Participants
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 14:55
    RippleX Unveils Major News for XRP Ledger Participants
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The single asset vault aggregates assets from one or more depositors and represents ownership through shares. Other protocols, such as the lending protocol, can access these assets via the vault, whether or not they generate yield.

    The specification introduces a new vault ledger entry, which contains key details such as available assets, shares, total vault value and other relevant information.

    New updates arrive on XRP Ledger

    The newly launched "XLS-66d: Lending Protocol" enacts an update to align with the new vault changes, eliminating the need for separate deposit and redemption processes and significantly streamlining the process.

    The lending lrotocol uses the vault on-chain object to provision assets from one or more depositors. A loan broker is in charge of managing the lending protocol and the related vault. The vault owner and loan broker must share the same account, though this may change in the future.

    Related
    RippleX Announces Important Milestone: Details
    Thu, 07/06/2023 - 16:25
    RippleX Announces Important Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In its compliance-first drive, RippleX noted that both the vault and lending protocol updates address clawback and freezing requirements, making them simpler and easier to use.

    Over the weekend, amendments fixPreviousTxnID and fixEmptyDID were enabled on the XRPL mainnet. These amendments fix the behavior of ledger objects and the upcoming DID support, respectively.

    #Ripple News #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 13:29
    Uptober Might Not Be Guaranteed for Bitcoin (BTC), But Top Traders Are Bullish
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 13:17
    Former BlackRock Managing Director Joins Crypto VC Heavyweight Pantera Capital
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    World CX Summit and Awards Showcases Major Insights into the Future of CX
    League of Kingdoms Launches Arena-Z L2 Gaming Blockchain and Platform
    Blocksquare Partners with Polytrade to Enhance RWA Adoption
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    RippleX Highlights Major XRP Ledger Enhancements, Here's What's New
    Uptober Might Not Be Guaranteed for Bitcoin (BTC), But Top Traders Are Bullish
    Former BlackRock Managing Director Joins Crypto VC Heavyweight Pantera Capital
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD