Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for October 15

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does SHIB have enough energy for ongoing rise?
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 15:45
    SHIB Price Prediction for October 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the cryptocurrencies keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 2.79% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is breaking the local support of $0.00001777. 

    Related
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14
    Mon, 10/14/2024 - 15:50
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes below this mark, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.000017 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bears are not ready to give up so easily. If today's bar closes below yesterday's candle's low, one can expect a test of the $0.000016-$0.000017 zone within the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating, as the price has not reached crucial levels yet. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if they restore the rate to the $0.000020 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001794 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 15:43
    Crypto Wallet Provider Issues Important Alert to Crypto Users: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 15:39
    Bitcoin Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week, Ripple Mints 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues 'Fake USD' Warning to Investors: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SOEX Introduces Innovative Referral System for On-Chain Communities
    MEXC Exchange Leads in Global Memecoin Listings with Over 240 Pairs
    DTX Exchange’s Revolutionary Multi-Asset Platform Drives $4.75M Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for October 15
    Crypto Wallet Provider Issues Important Alert to Crypto Users: Details
    Bitcoin Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week, Ripple Mints 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues 'Fake USD' Warning to Investors: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD