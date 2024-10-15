SHIB Price Prediction for October 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 2.79% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is breaking the local support of $0.00001777.

If the daily bar closes below this mark, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.000017 area soon.

On the bigger time frame, bears are not ready to give up so easily. If today's bar closes below yesterday's candle's low, one can expect a test of the $0.000016-$0.000017 zone within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating, as the price has not reached crucial levels yet. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if they restore the rate to the $0.000020 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001794 at press time.