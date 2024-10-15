Advertisement
    Crucial Message About Power of Crypto Issued by SHIB Executive

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team member has published fundamental message about cryptocurrencies
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 10:36
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The high-ranking representative of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, addressed the SHIB community with a fundamental message about crypto and its true potential - which has not been unleashed yet.

    Lucie defined the main power of cryptocurrencies as freedom, saying that using it, you can easily “sell whenever you want, and trade with whoever you choose.” Overall, she emphasized, the power of crypto will be in the hands of people, and it is useless without those who take advantage of it.

    Big new financial layer "partnershib" announced

    In the meantime, earlier today, the SHIB team announced a new “partershib” with Mass platform. The plan is that Mass will build the “ultimate financial layer” for Shiba State – the future vision of the Shiba Inu network.

    Major developer Kaal Dhairya commented on it in a tweet: “Hold onto your leashes! 🐕💨 Shib is teaming up with Mass to build the ulti-mutt financial layer of our Shib network state! Time to unleash the paw-sibilities!”

    The post of the SHIB X account that the developer commented on explained that Mass will build the financial layer on Shibarium to provide “AI-driven legal and fiscal solutions” that will be supported by Stripe and other similar payment platforms.

    According to Mass's website, the platform is now "in private beta: currently serving funds, incubators, and fast-growing startups."

    SHIB burns spike 7,911%

    Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu community keeps removing SHIB coins from circulation in the hundreds of millions. The public Shibburn tracker spreads the word about an impressive increase in the SHIB burn rate, as it went up by 7,911.12% over the last 24 hours.

    It was possible thanks to a massive chunk of crypto transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses and locked there: 281,888,884 SHIB. Almost all of these meme coins were burned on Monday, when an anonymous whale sent 277,587,419 SHIB to an “inferno” wallet, disposing of it for good.

    SHIB market performance

    Over the past 24 hours, SHIB has seen a decline of 4%, which was later partly compensated by an increase of 1.3%.

    The aforementioned decline came after Shiba Inu reached a local high of $0.00001900 as a result of a 16.6% increase since Oct. 10. At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001830.

