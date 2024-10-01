Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for October 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction continues on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.12% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has come back to the local support level of $0.3745. If the daily bar closes near it, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.37 zone and below.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, sellers' pressure remains relevant. If the breakout of the interim zone of $0.37 happens, traders may witness a more profound drop to the $0.36-$0.3650 area by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls could not keep the growth going after the previous bullish candle closure.

If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the $0.40 range.

ADA is trading at $0.3750 at press time.