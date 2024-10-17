Advertisement
    Ripple Transfers 42 Million RLUSD in 48 Hours, Community Abuzz

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple mints and moves massive 42 million stablecoins over past two days ahead of RLUSD launch
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 8:09
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple blockchain giant continues to test RLUSD on-chain prior to the launch, which now seems not very far away. According to data provided by the “Ripple Stablecoin Tracker” on the X platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past), recently, Ripple Treasury has minted several tens of millions of Ripple USD stablecoins.

    After minting, these RLUSD batches were transferred and usually sent to anonymous blockchain addresses.

    This happened after Ripple revealed its partners that will provide liquidity for the stablecoin, and the company’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed that RLUSD was intended to become the gold standard for enterprise-grade stablecoins.

    42 million RLUSD on move

    Ripple Stablecoin Tracker has shared the details of six large RLUSD transactions, when a total of 42 million stablecoins were moved. The data source marked those transfers as made either from “RLUSD Treasury to RLUSD Treasury” or facilitated between two “unknown wallets.”

    The largest transfer of these six carried an astounding 18,000,000 RLUSD. Two smaller ones carried half the crypto – 9,000,000 RLUSD each. One transfer moved 4,000,000 RLUSD, while the two smallest ones helped shovel 1,000,000 RLUSD each.

    The crypto community reacted enthusiastically, posting multiple comments under those tweets. Many praised XRP and Ripple, and one X user stated that he expects one billion RLUSD to be minted soon.

    Ripple President Speaks out on RLUSD Use Cases as Launch Draws Near
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 10:19
    Ripple President Speaks out on RLUSD Use Cases as Launch Draws Near
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple CEO and Ripple president speak out on RLUSD

    *In a recent tweet, Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse made a statement on RLUSD, while commenting on the start of the annual event Ripple Swell, where keynote figures in the crypto industry speak on stage in front of the audience of XRP lovers and the XRP army meets to exchange experience and share their ideas.

    Garlinghouse reminded his readers on X that by now RLUSD has been almost a year in the making. He also said that after at Swell Ripple announced the crypto exchanges and market makers that will help RLUSD with liquidity, the CEO stated that “RLUSD is set to become the gold standard for enterprise-grade stablecoins” as it is built based on trust, liquidity, and compliance with the regulators.

    As for Ripple President Monica Long, she recently tweeted that RLUSD will be used alongside XRP on the Ripple network, which certainly pleased the XRP community.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Advertisement
