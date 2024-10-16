Cardano Founder to Share Vision for Cardano at This Keynote Address: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an eagerly anticipated keynote address, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is set to unveil his strategic vision for the future of the Cardano blockchain. This keynote takes place during the fourth annual Cardano Summit 2024 Community event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 18. This event promises to be a pivotal moment for the Cardano community and the broader blockchain ecosystem.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) says it will be live streaming on X and YouTube the Cardano founder's keynote, where he will outline his vision for the future of Cardano on Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. GMT-3).

Don't miss this landmark live stream coming up on October 18 at 7 PM (GMT-3), where @IOHK_Charles will outline his vision for the future of Cardano. We will be live streaming Charles' keynote here on X, and on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/6CcCWRjSFv



This keynote takes place… pic.twitter.com/QvKOY3QXw3 — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) October 16, 2024

The event is significant as Argentina has welcomed Cardano "with open arms," given the collaboration efforts in the country. In June 2024, the Cardano Foundation announced a partnership with Argentina to increase local blockchain adoption.

Advertisement

Furthermore, when Hoskinson cofounded Cardano in 2015, AtixLabs, one of the project's early development partners, hailed from Argentina.

Recent developments in Cardano blockchain

This week, Prof. Aggelos Kiayias, Input Output Global's Chief Scientist, documented 11 blockchain tenets that aim to provide a complete overview of how blockchain systems should operate and interact with their users and contributors.

Tenet one is that transactions cannot be slowed down or censored and will expediently serve their intended purpose. Two, the cost of a transaction should be predictable and cannot be unreasonable. Three, no one should be prevented from developing and deploying their application as they intended it. Fourth, everyone’s inputs and contributions to the system will be recognized, recorded, processed and assessed fairly.

Five, the value and data users contribute and/or create will not be locked or processed without their consent. Six, the system will safely preserve the value and information stored in it. Seven, no resources will be spent unnecessarily. Eight, the system will treat users fairly and will evolve according to their collective will, aiming at its long-term sustainability and viability. Nine, users’ privacy, both in terms of their actions and their data, should be preserved. Ten, the system will offer users ways to engage that do not require them to break local laws and regulations. Eleven, the system’s operation should be transparent, predictable, verifiable, interpretable and without asymmetries.

IOG also unveiled Ouroboros Peras this week, an extension of the Ouroboros Praos protocol that will address the problem of transactions’ settlement horizon, that is, the point in time when the probability of a transaction being reverted becomes negligible.