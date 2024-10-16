Advertisement
    $206 Million in Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, SHIB Rally Confirmed?

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto community witnessing intense trading activity for Shiba Inu
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 13:02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    It appears that bullish sentiment has returned to the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community. The trading volume of the popular meme coin has surged by 21.21% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass. It has reached a whopping $206.48 million. The huge increase in trading activity is creating discussions about a potential price rally.

    The price of SHIB has seen a slight increase of 1.56% during this time, currently trading at $0.0000186. It indicates increasing interest from the crypto community. Notably, the Shiba Inu price is up a massive 39.29% in the last 30 days. This shows that the coin has defied all the odds and continued its growth despite the sluggish momentum on the broader market.

    Today’s surge in trading volume is a key indicator of increased market activity, which could highlight the beginning of a broader price rally. A rise in volume means more traders are buying or selling the asset, a trend often seen ahead of price movements. The 21.21% rise in SHIB's volume over the past day shows growing interest in the popular meme coin.

    Bullish sentiment returns

    This rising trading activity coincides with an overall bullish trend on the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency on the market, has recently climbed to $67,000, injecting optimism across the crypto space. With BTC’s upward momentum, altcoins like Shiba Inu often benefit from increased exposure and inflows as investors seek opportunities beyond Bitcoin.

    Investor confidence in the SHIB price appears to be increasing, bolstered by several market factors. The broader crypto market has been in recovery mode after a period of consolidation, with key assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) showing gains. BTC is expected to continue its upward momentum, and coins like SHIB may see increased buying pressure, which could lead to price rallies.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

