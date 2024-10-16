DOGE Founder Reveals: Does He Still Own Dogecoin?

One of the people behind the creation of most popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, recently addressed the question of his current relationship with the cryptocurrency he gave birth to.

Specifically, Markus-Nakamoto was asked if he still holds DOGE. The developer, who is known for his ironic and sometimes sarcastic approach to social media, replied with a straightforward "yep."

And indeed, if you go to Markus's officially anonymized wallet, you will find "D6QS1m," which currently contains 226,317.86 DOGE, which is equivalent to around $27,558.

yep — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 16, 2024

So, yes, the Dogecoin creator is still somewhat attached to his creation, even though he sold his wallet around 2016 because he did not like what was happening with the DOGE community and needed money after quitting his day job.

What cryptocurrency does Nakamoto hold?

Aside from Dogecoin, Markus also holds around $15,000 in Ethereum (ETH), around $8,000 in various meme coins, also with $113,980 in the one called PSPS, which is a tribute to Markus's cat. In addition, the cofounder of Dogecoin holds 801.41 SOL, worth around $124,000 at current prices.

Previously, in the midst of the meme coin mania that erupted last year, Markus asked his followers to donate their favorite meme coin on Solana and Ethereum, in order to choose a winner whose community was more reactive and viral.

While Markus' verdict on "which is better, Solana or Ethereum?" is unknown, one thing is for sure - his net worth has increased by at least $100,000.